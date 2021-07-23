Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

