EUNOMIA (ENTS) Achieves Market Cap of $131,766.11

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded up 76.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded up 155.9% against the US dollar. One EUNOMIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EUNOMIA has a total market capitalization of $131,766.11 and $73.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

