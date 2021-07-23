European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.66

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.66 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.25 ($1.79), with a volume of 163,354 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £494.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

