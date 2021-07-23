Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.29. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

