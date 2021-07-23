EvenCoin Price Up 16% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,477.65 and $99,706.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00230173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00873993 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.