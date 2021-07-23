EvenCoin Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $47,635.24 and approximately $113,618.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00228322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00829223 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

