Everex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $190,549.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $190,549.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

