Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $106.11 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,698,358 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,510,660 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

