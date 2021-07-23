Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Friday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

