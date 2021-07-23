Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Buys £44,897 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £44,897 ($58,658.22).

Alex Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Alex Scrimgeour purchased 45,128 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £69,948.40 ($91,388.03).

Shares of LON EMAN traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 139.50 ($1.82). 28,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83. Everyman Media Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.41. The company has a market capitalization of £127.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

