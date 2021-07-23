EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $226,241.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

