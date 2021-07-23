Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Cut by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191,770 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.44% of Exact Sciences worth $98,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

