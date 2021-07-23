ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0969 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $566,887.86 and approximately $73.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001348 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008735 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001647 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

