Exeedme (XED) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Exeedme has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $218,865.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

