Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Exela Technologies worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $300.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

