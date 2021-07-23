Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

