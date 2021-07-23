EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given a $6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) received a $6.00 price target from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,919. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EXFO in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

