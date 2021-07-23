Expanse Price Tops $0.0383 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Expanse has a market cap of $720,467.19 and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.57 or 0.06307213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.26 or 0.01363632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00372990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00135115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00606600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00377173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00295160 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

