Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Express worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Express Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.