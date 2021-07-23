Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Cut by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,529 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 4.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.10 and a twelve month high of $174.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.