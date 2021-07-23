Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $168.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

