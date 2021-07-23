Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $168.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

