extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $621,174.47 and approximately $242,141.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.01 or 1.00049738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00034131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.01244870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00359707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00426799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00051356 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

