Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,058 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.88. 361,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,249,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

