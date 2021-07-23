Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 850,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.