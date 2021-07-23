Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 850,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
