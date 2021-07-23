Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XOM opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

