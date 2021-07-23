F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.19

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and traded as low as $28.10. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.61.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

