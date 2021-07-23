F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

FNB opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

