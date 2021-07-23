F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,879 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of F.N.B. worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

