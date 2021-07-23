Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fabrinet worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

NYSE:FN opened at $91.44 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

