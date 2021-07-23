Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 6.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Facebook worth $1,667,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $14.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.47. 629,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

