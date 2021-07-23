Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $480.00. The stock had previously closed at $351.19, but opened at $361.57. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Facebook shares last traded at $360.04, with a volume of 337,865 shares.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
