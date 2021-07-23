Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $480.00. The stock had previously closed at $351.19, but opened at $361.57. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Facebook shares last traded at $360.04, with a volume of 337,865 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

