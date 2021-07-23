Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.16 or 0.00851636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

