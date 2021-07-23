Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $550.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.63. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $551.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

