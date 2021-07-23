FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $700,170.68

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $700,170.68 and $195,168.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

