FantasyGold (FGC) Price Up 1.7% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $45,308.22 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

