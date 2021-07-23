FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 12,500 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:FST traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,312. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

