Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Up 0.5%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

