FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

