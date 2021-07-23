Feathercoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $8,099.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

