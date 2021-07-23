FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $163.86 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

