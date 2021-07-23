FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $163.86 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

