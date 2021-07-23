FedoraCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $60,261.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00372917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

