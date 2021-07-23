Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,234 ($29.19).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR stock traded down GBX 45.32 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,324.68 ($30.37). The company had a trading volume of 89,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,278. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,549.36. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.