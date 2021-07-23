Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FEVR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,234 ($29.19).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,353 ($30.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,549.36. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

