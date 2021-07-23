Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

