FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.08 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

FFDF stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

