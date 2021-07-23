FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.08 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.
FFDF stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52.
About FFD Financial
