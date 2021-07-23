FibroGen (FGEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) recently:

7/20/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

7/16/2021 – FibroGen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

6/28/2021 – FibroGen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

