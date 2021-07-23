FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,729,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.06% of FibroGen worth $65,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

