Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.56

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.90.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 990.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,364,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 238,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.